15 minute rapid coronavirus tests will be distributed to health centres on the Costa Blanca

A BATCH of 6,000 rapid coronavirus tests will be delivered to health departments in the Valencia Community. The kit can establish whether someone is positive or not in just 15 minutes.

President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, said there will be more deliveries over the next few days, and that they would be distributed to clinics across the Community, as well as being made available to residential homes for the elderly.

A week ago health workers stopped testing people with mild symptoms, and they were instead asked to isolate themselves in their homes – without knowing whether they were positive or not.

With these new kits, it will be much easier and faster to detect those people who are infected and who could potentially spread the disease.

Health bosses said the kits will be crucial in areas of greatest risk, like health centres and nursing homes.



