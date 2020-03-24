Wedding businesses could collapse after thousands of weddings are cancelled in the UK due to coronavirus

Boris Johnson last night confirmed that the UK is under lockdown, with marriage ceremonies among the gatherings to be banned.

The Prime Minister made the dramatic announcement during his daily address to the nation on the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the most draconian lockdown in British war or peacetime history, Boris Johnson told the nation that people would be banned from leaving their home unless it’s for food, one form of exercise a day, medical treatment, caring for somebody vulnerable or essential work.

Addressing the nation from Downing Street, Mr Johnson said family reunions, weddings, baptisms and other social events must be cancelled but funerals can go ahead attended by a handful of closest relatives.

Those who disobey the tough new measures could even be fined by police, who will be on-hand to break up gatherings of more than two people in public places if those involved are not from the same household.







