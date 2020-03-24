WATCH: Supermarket staff in Spain keep spirits high during COVID19 crisis







THE heartwarming video shows supermarket staff in Spain cheering up the aisles as they warm up for another day serving the community during the nationwide lockdown.

Ismael Teijón González from Madrid shared the post with the caption: “The human being is wonderful and sometimes the toughest moments bring out the best.

-- Advertisement --



“This is how they motivate themselves in a supermarket before opening their doors. Working hard so we can all keep feeding. Attitude is everything!!



Lloro de emoción!! 😢😅😅El ser humano es maravilloso y, a veces, en los momentos más duros saca lo mejor de sí.Así es como se motivan en un centro comercial antes de abrir sus puertas. Trabajando duro para que todos podamos seguir alimentándonos. La actitud lo es todo!! 😊 Zveřejnil(a) Ismael Teijón González dne Středa 18. března 2020



The video has been shared many times.

Expand to Spain for Global Start Ups wrote: “This is how the incredible people in Spain, who are making sure there are still groceries and other necessities on the shelves and attending customers in the supermarket, are warming up in the morning.

“So inspiring and heartwarming to see.”