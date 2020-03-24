UK converts London’s ExCel Centre into 4,000-bed temporary hospital for coronavirus patients

The UK’s NHS Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that London’s ExCel Centre will be converted into a 4,000-bed ‘temporary’ hospital.

The announcement comes after the surge in the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) cases – totalling over 8,077 cases, and rising deaths from the disease. The death toll rose by 87 today – totalling 422 to date.

Having cancelled all its industry events (from travel to hospitality) due to coronavirus, the huge centre will now be used as a ‘temporary’ hospital. “We will, next week open a new hospital – a temporary hospital – the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the Excel centre in London,” stated Hancock at a press conference today.

The hospital, which is being set up thanks to the help of the military, “will contain two wards with 2,000 beds each”, he confirmed.“With the help of the military and with NHS clinicians we will make sure that we have the capacity that we need so that everyone can get the support that they need,” added Hancock.



