Two Deaths in Spain’s Alicante Due to Toxic Concoction of Soft Drink and Ethyl Alcohol

The National Police in Alicante are investigating the death of two men, 40 and 44 years of age, who apparently attended a house party last Saturday, where they drank ethyl alcohol mixed with soft drinks. Another individual, 28, has also been hospitalised and is currently under observation for this same reason.

According to investigative sources, the party took place at a house in the Los Angeles neighbourhood in Alicante’s capital city. There were at least 6 people at the party, four of which drank this dangerous concoction.

The occurrence happened at the end of the party, when they had ran out of beer and they supposedly thought they should make soft drinks mixed with ethyl alcohol. Commonly known as ethanol, this compound can be found in many alcoholic beverages before fermentation, but it is also used as an important industrial chemical which is sometimes added to automotive gasoline.

-- Advertisement --

From the four individuals who drank this toxic concoction, two have died and one is currently hospitalised under observation. The other individual says he has no symptoms because he did not try the drink. All of the people present at the party were Ecuadorian nationals.