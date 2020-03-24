Torremolinos Youth Hostel opens doors to the homeless during Coronavirus pandemic on the Costa del Sol

A YOUTH hostel in Torremolinos, which since last Thursday has supplied space for homeless people facing the coronavirus pandemic, has so far served a total of 52 people.

The hostel has a total of 60 rooms and, although the accommodation capacity is greater, it will only accommodate 120 beds to maintain the ratio of two people per room and thus minimise the chances of infection by Covid-19, according to the protocols established by health authorities.

The building, owned by the Andalucian government, is one of the seven that the Department of Equality has offered in the community to respond to the coronavirus crisis. Therefore, the town hall and government have signed a collaboration agreement with the Andalucian Youth Institute to manage it during this period.

The Malaga Town Hall has the collaboration of the Cruz Roja and Cáritas to serve the homeless people who stay there. The councillor for Social Rights and Housing, Francisco Pomares pointed out that “Social Services are facing the greatest challenge in our history to guarantee our mission: the protection and care of the most vulnerable people in the city”.

He stressed that this situation has led to putting in place “unprecedented” measures and thanked the collaboration and joint work of the NGOs and social entities of the city.







