BREAKING NEWS: Three more coronavirus deaths in Spain’s Mallorca

THREE more people died from coronavirus in Mallorca on Monday night and in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Balearic Island government health department reported.

A 70-year old man with a number of chronic health conditions passed away in the Son Llatzer hospital in Palma.

-- Advertisement --



Another man, aged 85, and with no pre-existing health conditions, died in the island capital’s Hospital Universitario Son Espases after he was admitted with serious pneumonia caused by Covid-19.

The third fatal coronavirus victim was a 33-year old who suffered from a neurological condition.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands currently stands at 13.



