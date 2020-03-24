The Mayor of Marbella Decides to Volunteer at the Costa del Sol Hospital to Help Spain Battle the Coronavirus Pandemic

The conservative party, PP, mayor is also a primary attention doctor, although she is on leave due to her mayoral duties.

The Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, who is a primary attention doctor currently on leave, incorporated herself as a volunteer at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Advertisement --

The councillor has handled this matter personally, as even the members of her team were unaware that she signed up to offer her help at the hospital. She showed her willingness to join as a doctor in either the San Pedro Alcantara Health Centre or at the Costa del Sol Hospital.

Since she is also a senator, she tried to find a way of legally working at the hospital and found that volunteering was the easiest way. She has also been incorporated into the Committee of Coordination and Health in Marbella which holds meetings electronically on a daily basis and has been especially set up for the COVID-19 virus.



