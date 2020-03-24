THE Andalucian Government looks to other options for suitable field hospitals in Malaga and Marbella on the Costa del Sol during Coronavirus pandemic

THE Andalucian Government includes in its planning for major spikes of coronavirus infections the use of the conference centres such as The Palacio de Ferias de Malaga

as field hospitals. The Community of Madrid has already begun this way of dealing with the strain on the hospitals with the Ifema feria grounds, which can host up to 5,000 beds.

The Chairman of the Board, Juanma Moreno, has reported that they have these kinds of facilities in mind “in case another large hospital area should be needed.”

He explained to TV channel Telecinco that they are trying to “continue in the successes” that they are seeing in other communities, as in this case in Madrid.

Moreno has detailed that, within the plans approved to foresee peaks of 9,000 and 15,000 infections, work is also being done to medicalise hotels, locating in each province establishments close to hospitals which may be suitable.





A commission made up of managers and doctors from the Ministry of Health of the Junta de Andalucía and the Comarcal Costa del Sol Hospital, in Marbella visited this the Los Monteros Hotel, on Monday, to assess the possibility of medicalising it or using it as a health support centre. According to the director of the hotel, Fernando Al-Farkh members of the commission have checked the layout of the rooms to find out whether medical equipment can be installed in some or to provide accommodation for health personnel.







