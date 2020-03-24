Tesco Worker Delivers Food to 99-Year-Old Veteran after Panic Buyers Empty Shelves

A Tesco worker came to the rescue of a 99-year-old war veteran who struggled to buy anything on his shopping list after panic-buyers cleared the shelves.

Dan Scott, 32, from Basildon, Essex, revealed how he stepped in to arrange an overnight shop for Norman after he was left unable to find bread, eggs, Marmite and beans in the wake of coronavirus panic stockpiling.

The area manager said he was left in tears as the elderly gentleman was forced to leave Tesco, unable to collect his essentials. Dan offered to personally deliver ‘whatever he needs’ to his home.

Dan wrote: “Yesterday I met a man called Norman, he asked for some help with his shopping list. Sadly in these times I couldn’t get Norman anything off his list but a comb. I was devastated.





“So I wrote down my number and asked him to call me with his list tomorrow, I will get it for him early and take it to him. Norman, being very humble, said he’d try again tomorrow and when I asked how he was getting home, he laughed and said he was driving.

“HE’S 99 YEARS OLD!!! I was truly overcome with emotion when he left me and I thought, ‘how can this man not get any food?’ He’s got a daughter but you can imagine her age. So I asked someone in Tesco to do me a shop overnight so that I could collect first thing.”





Norman was overwhelmed and said, “I’ll live like a king til I’m 100 now.”

An outstanding gesture from Dan.