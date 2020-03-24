Spanish council ‘We will fly again’ optimistic campaign to support Costa Almeria coronavirus crisis-hit tourism businesses

VERA council has announced the launch of a new optimistic ‘We will fly again’ campaign to back the local coronavirus crisis-hit tourism sector.

“The coronavirus pandemic has directly affected the tourism sector, on which a great part of the population of our municipality depends economically, hence we have a responsibility and we see this in the obligation of sending a message of encouragement and support, leaving it clear that Vera council will always be by your side, supporting you in everything necessary with our possibilities”, said Vera Mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco.

As it stands, under the Covid-19 state of alarm restrictions, the municipality’s hotel and catering sector is completely paralysed, with the closure of hotels, restaurants, bars and all connected tourism businesses.

Tourism and Health councillor Catiana Soriano echoed the Mayor’s words of support, commenting, “the council, and particularly the Tourism department, wants to send out a message of encouragement to all companies, establishments, shops and professionals in the sector, thinking about the time when we manage to recover from this situation, with the certainty that we will make all resources available to helping so that as soon as possible, between us all, we fly once more.”

Soriano explained the campaign plan is to run advertising in provincial newspapers and on radio stations and on social media via the hashtag #volveremosavolar. The council is also going to email all the municipality’s tourism businesses and professionals to inform them about the actions the local authority is carrying out.



