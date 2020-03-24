Spain’s Ministry of Health distributes the first batch of masks against Covid-19 to the health workers in Malaga on the Costa del Sol







Spain’s Ministry of Health distributes the first batch of masks against Covid-19 to the health workers in Malaga

THE Ministry of Health has distributed the first consignment of 100,000 masks in hospitals, health centres and nursing homes throughout the province of Malaga.

The Administration, professionals and unions have agreed that the situation was better than that experienced last week when there were days of great tension due to the shortage of masks and other materials to protect against infections.

-- Advertisement --



The provincial secretary of Health of CC OO, Rafael González Delgado, estimates that in the province of Malaga there may be between 60 and 70 health professionals affected by the coronavirus, a figure that will surely increase. Hospital emergency physicians consulted stated that yesterday they received protective material from the Ministry of Health such as masks, glasses and gowns. Although the arrival of the material is an important aid, the professionals demand that they are provided with more means to stop the spread of the virus.

Also, some thirty volunteers, coordinated by Javier Sanz, have manufactured more than 300 acetate visors that the Medical Union of Malaga (SMM) has distributed in the emergencies of the primary care centres and hospitals of the province so that the staff can use them as a protection measure with infected patients.

The visors are produced with 3D printers at home and are equipped with four acetate plates that can be reused after disinfection. The SMM delegates are in charge of collecting the visors and distributing them. “This union will continue to provide the raw materials for the production of these protective masks, which the delegates will continue to supply to colleagues,” said the Medical Union of Malaga, who thanked all the people who have provided the material and who they are producing the visors.







