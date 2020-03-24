





Spain’s Malaga is on track to exceed two thousand ERTE affecting 100,000 workers on the Costa del Sol

SINCE the state of alarm came into effect and with it, the mandatory closure of shops, bars, restaurants, gyms, schools and other businesses, hundreds of thousands of workers have been left with no task to perform and their respective companies, no income. The consequence of this inactivity was immediate. ERTE refers to temporary layoffs for employees and at the regional level, the Andalucian Government has a recorded 18,124 ERTE applications filed since March 16. Companies of all sizes and sectors are resorting to this legal formula that allows suspending contracts.

Just counting the hotels that have closed their doors in the province, there will be 12,000 temporary layoffs. According to the provincial secretary of CC OO”It seems that in that case, they would have to reinstate the workers as soon as the state of alarm is lifted and the hotels are not going to be filled with customers immediately,” he explains.

-- Advertisement --



The head of Services of the aforementioned union, Lola Villalba, highlights the “responsible” behaviour of the vast majority of hotel companies, although she warns that she will fight those that are not including their discontinued permanent workers in the suspensions. “It is a comparative grievance because they cannot then benefit from the improvement in unemployment benefit coverage that the Government has enabled for these ERTEs,” she says.