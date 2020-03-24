Spain’s Guardia Civil loses third agent to coronavirus in less than a week

The Guardia Civil has announced the loss of a third agent, who died as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19), today. Forty-seven-year-old Jose Antonio, who was stationed in Madrid’s Aranjuez, leaves behind a wife and a son.

In a twitter message, The Guardia Civil, stated: “We regret to inform you about the loss of Jose Antonio – an agent stationed in Aranjuez – who was the victim of COVID-19. Our heart goes out to his family, friends and companions. Rest in peace brother.”

This loss follows the death of two other agents just a few days ago. The 37- and 38-year-old Guardia Civil agents were stationed in Madrid’s Valdemoro and Ciudad Real’s Herrera de la Mancha prison. Neither of these two agents had any previous health conditions, confirmed the Guardia Civil. Both were isolated at home, before they were hospitalised after their condition worsened, and they died shortly after in hospital.



