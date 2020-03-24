Spain’s Government to Allow Flights from Italy to Repatriate Spanish Nationals Who Were Left Stranded

THE Spanish Cabinet have decided to include an exception to the decree, established on March 10, that prohibited direct flights from Italy, as they aim to repatriate Spanish nationals and residents who find themselves stuck in Italy.

Maria Jesus Montero, the spokeswoman for the Cabinet has specified that whoever arrives to Spain on these flights must stay in complete quarantine at their homes. To make sure they stay quarantined they will be monitored by health authorities. Flights will be able to land in various Spanish airports, such as, Madrid, Barcelona, Las Palmas and Malaga.

This decision has been made due to the ‘evolution of the pandemic’, as the government needs to find a way to return the Spanish residents or nationals home. Italy is the only country from which flights have been strictly prohibited since March 11.

