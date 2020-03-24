Solidarity Shines Throughout Spain: Madrid’s Taxi Federation Refuse €132,000 from Government so It Can Be Used by Health Services

THE Professional Federation of Taxis in Madrid (FPTM) have rejected financial help, of €132,000, from the government which was intended to contribute to the petrol and cleaning costs that derived from them transporting medical staff. Instead, the taxi federation asked that this money be used for purchasing essential material such as “respirators, face masks and protective gear”.

“If recent days have taught us anything it is that, even amongst all this distance, the only way we can all get out of this together is by helping each other,” proclaimed the Federation, who also confirmed that, although “much harder weeks” lie ahead, they will add 500 vehicles to their fleet to assist “those who need it the most”, the medical staff. They have also said they intended this service to encompass “even rural populations”.

On another hand, they have given thanks to Midas and Airlife for donating a cleaning machine which disinfects the vehicles daily. They have also extended a message of hope to residents, medical staff, and “all the professions who are still going to work every day” during these tough times.

