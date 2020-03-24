Selfish tourist who defied Spain’s Covid-19 lockdown to swim in a hotel pool in Tenerife revealed as a hard-left union Rabble Rouser







LAST WEEK SPANISH POLICE IN THE PARADISE PARK TENERIFE RESORTED TO FORCIBLY REMOVING A “TOURIST” FROM THE POOL AFTER SHE FLOUTED THE CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN LAWS

Joanne Rust, 53, from King’s Lynn, Norfolk, who stood as a Labour Party candidate at the last election provoked outrage when she jumped into the waters at the Paradise Park Hotel on the holiday island last week after complaining staff had refused to upgrade her room.

-- Advertisement --



The Unison Campaign Organiser, who was the Labour’s candidate for Norfolk North-West in December, was arrested for violating the strict quarantine rules imposed on all hotels across Spain, the video of her antics posted on Facebook has been viewed more than 300,000 times.

It shows Rust swimming backstroke in the pool as hotel staff and police urge her to get out. When she refuses one officer strips down to his boxer shorts, jumps into the water and drags her out while another officer puts her in handcuffs, other British holidaymakers cheer as she is arrested.

Rust, who has been photographed with Labour leader Jeremy Corbin at various events and is a Labour Councillor at King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, was dragged away wearing only a bikini and spent the night in police custody.





Her husband Marcus Rust was forced to bring dry clothes to the police station in the popular resort of Los Cristianos for her where all hotels had been put on lockdown.

She appeared in court the next day and was charged with the public order offence of resistance and disobedience towards the Spanish authorities and released on bail. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a heavy fine.





Managers of the Paradise Park Hotel kicked Rust out because of her behaviour and she was not allowed to return, the couple returned to Britain at the weekend.

Ironically…

In her campaign literature, Rust wrote:

‘Jo stands for truth: Truth is a very important principle to Jo (both in life and in politics). So many of our politicians hide behind lies and deceit which is why Jo firmly believes that a good MP should be transparent, truthful and honest.’

The Labour Party did not reply to a request for a comment on Rust’s arrest and lack of judgement, her employer, Unison, the trade union, declined to comment.

Want to see it again?…

Not sure she’s gonna enjoy the rest of her holiday…..🚓🚓🚓🚓🚓🚓 and the cop goes in after her…. Zveřejnil(a) Dave Leigh dne Pondělí 16. března 2020