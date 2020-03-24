Ryanair Boss Says Flights Will Be Grounded for Minimum Two Months

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary has said that they will today ground its fleet of planes for at least two months.

O’Leary said that the coronavirus pandemic has “transformed the lives of people all over Europe and the world.”

Countries across the continent are quickly closing off their borders and freezing flights, hoping to stem the spread of the killer disease. This is while other airlines such as easyJet said they would be grounding their fleets today.

O’Leary said: “As a group of airlines, we expect most of our flights to be grounded from Tuesday, March 24 onwards.

“We have offered our aircraft to all EU governments, both for rescue flights and to operate essential flights for the movement of vital medicines, personal protective equipment, and, if necessary, emergency food supplies.”





Currently, in the UK there have been 335 deaths caused by the virus and 6,650 confirmed cases. Ryanair today said they offered governments rescue flights to help stranded passengers in affected areas.

Customers whose flights have been cancelled were told they would be contacted within the fortnight to outline their options.



