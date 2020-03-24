Popular Costa Blanca Tourist Area is Seeing Lots of Lockdown Fines

OVER 900 people have been fined in Torrevieja for breaking the rules over staying at home, since the state of emergency began on Monday, March 16.

However, Torrevieja’s Security and Emergencies councillor, Federico Alarcón, has said that the number of fines being handed out by the Local Police and the Guardia Civil is falling after a rush in the early days of the restrictions.

“Residents have now begun to fully appreciate the seriousness of the situation over the spread of the coronavirus”, he commented.

Alarcón also emphasised the simple message that people cannot leave their homes unless it is for a good reason under the rules of the lockdown.

A good proportion of the law-breakers were said to be non-Spaniards, with British nationals amongst those who were fined.



