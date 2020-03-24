Police warn of being inundated with calls over breaches Boris Johnson’s total lockdown

On Monday, the Prime Minister said tougher restrictions on people’s movements during the crisis would be enforced by police and warned those ignoring them would be fined.

However Police have warned they could be inundated with calls over breaches of Boris Johnson’s coronavirus lockdown rules.

-- Advertisement --

Officers will have powers to disperse gatherings under a ban on meetings of more than two people apart from those who live together.

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: ‘The Prime Minister issued a clear instruction on behalf of the Government on the actions the public are required to take to help prevent the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.

‘As with existing laws, the overwhelming majority of the public can be expected to follow the rules without any need for enforcement action.





‘We would expect that compliance to begin immediately.

‘You would expect the police’s focus to be dispersal of groups,’



