Parts of Spain’s Costa Blanca underwater as heavy, persistent rains add to coronavirus misery

PERSISTENT heavy rain has left parts of the Costa Blanca flooded with more than 100ml/m2 falling in Murcia this morning.

¡La misma pesadilla de siempre! Los Alcázares (Murcia) 24-03-2020 ¡La misma pesadilla de siempre! 🌧⚠ Esta mañana (24/03/2020), así está la situación en el municipio de #LosAlcázares (#Murcia). Calles inundadas, agua entrando a las cocheras. Vídeo vía La Opinion.Episodio de precipitaciones caracterizado por la persistencia, y no por la torrencialidad como en septiembre 2019. No obstante, se superan los 100 l/m² en lo que va de martes en diversos puntos del entorno del Mar Menor y Campo de Cartagena. A esto se le une una pésima ordenación y gestión del territorio. Zveřejnil(a) MeteOrihuela dne Úterý 24. března 2020

Los Alcazaras (above) and Orihuela have experienced prolonged rainfall, with streets currently underwater and reports of water seeping into homes and garages.

MeteOrihuela posted footage of affected towns, captioned: “Same old nightmare….This episode of instability is being characterised by persistence, not by torrenciality as we saw in September 2019. Very promionent is the contribution of moisture from the Mediterranean Sea.

“However, the (levels) exceeds 100 litres/m2 in various points at Mar Menor and Campo de Cartegena, (a problem) combined with terrible land management.”

An earthquake registering 2.4 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Murcia yesterday afternoon.



