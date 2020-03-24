One rule for the rich in Spain’s Marbella on the Costa del Sol?

Building work continues despite lockdown in Spain’s Marbella

While we’re told that only those required for essential work, are permitted to do so, it seems that doesn’t apply in the millionaires enclave, Bahia de Marbella. As rain lashed on the multi-million euro, beachfront villas, residents noticed the lack of Ferraris and Rolls-Royces, that are usually dotted around the manicured streets. More noticable, the number of vans and cars, parked by teams of construction workers, maids and gardeners, who go about their business as usual. The ongoing construction of mega-mansions, can hardly be described as “essential”, yet each morning, during lockdown, the workers arrive en masse. House prices along the exclusive tree-lined streets can fetch euro30 million, and currently there are teams working on a number of new-build homes, as well as complete refurbishment projects. The ongoing work is being met by much disapproval by locals. One resident explained, “I am genuinely shocked to see this. Yes, to build these houses costs serious money, and the bills don’t stop. But I’m sorry, this needs to stop immediately”.

The famed Marbella neighbourhood is home to a number of well-known Spanish and international business leaders, royalty and celebrities, including Antonio Banderas. Also, consortiums of international architects, designers and investors are currently developing a number of homes. Bahia de Marbella is located in East Marbella, neighbouring the equally exclusive urbanisation of Los Monteros. Just today, Hotel Los Monteros, which occupies a sprawlling site next to the villas, was inspected for use as a possible overflow facility for patients unable to use Hospital Costa del Sol, which is on the opposite side of the A7 motorway.







