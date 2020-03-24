NHS England seeking 250,000 volunteers to help with Covid-19 pandemic, with over 8,000 people now testing positive for the virus

HEALTH SECRETARY Matt Hancock confirms they are looking for 250,000 ‘NHS volunteers’ to help National Health Service employees with shopping, delivery of medicines and to support those who are shielded from the pandemic.

The announcement comes a day after the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson gave strict new curbs on people’s movement, which have been put in place today.

-- Advertisement --

A new hospital, ‘NHS nightingale Hospital,’ is to be established in East London and will consist of two wards and will hold up to 4,000 patients, Mr Hancock has confirmed.

In response to the UK’s call for retired medics to return to the NHS, Mr Hancock says more than 11,500 have kindly come foward, including 2,660 doctors and 6,147 nurses.

Mr Hancock also added that there will be more than 18,000 medical students to join the NHS on the frontline.



