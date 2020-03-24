New COVID-19 cases & deaths rise again on Spain’s Costa Del Sol in just 24 hours

BOTH the number of new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, as well as deaths from the disease, have risen again in Malaga in just 24 hours.

Around 145 new cases were reported today, as well as five deaths from the disease. The province now accounts for a third (26) of all deaths in the region of Andalucia (87). According to Spain’s Ministry of Heath, Malaga now has a total of 665 Covid-19 cases, of which around half (335) are hospitalised. The remaining 306 are in isolation at home.

-- Advertisement --

Malaga continues to be the most affected province in the region, accounting for 26.9 per cent of all cases. However, the surrounding provinces are catching up, with Granada registering 480 cases and Sevilla 407. Almeria and Huelva remain the least affected areas registering 91 and 70 cases, respectively.

Over the weekend, the number of cases in Andalucia appeared to be dropping. However, in the last 24 hours, the number of new cases has risen sharply to 510 cases across the region – taking the total from 1,961 to 2,471 Covid-19 cases to date.



