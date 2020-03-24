More than 1,000 fines issued in 24 hours in Alicante as public defy Spain’s ‘State of Alarm’ measures

National Police and the Guardia Civil in Alicante province have issued 1,000 fines in just 24 hours for not complying to ‘State of Alarm’ restrictions.

Of the 1,097 people stopped and fined yesterday, eight were also arrested in the city itself and Orihuela.

The National Police dealt with 489 acts of defiance, and the Guardia Civil a further 608.

In the province of Valencia, 10 people have been arrested and another 863 fined, while in Castellon three people were detained with 316 sanctions imposed, according to the Government Delegation in the Valencian Community.

-- Advertisement --