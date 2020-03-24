Model Uses Empty Piccadilly Circus for Lingerie Shoot

A MODEL has taken her opportunity to use an empty Piccadilly Circus as a backdrop for a lingerie shoot.

Due to the recent lockdown measures put in place by Boris Johnson, Piccadilly Circus, which is usually filled to the brim with people, was completely empty.

This allowed the young woman and her friend to take some snaps of her in her underwear, with the iconic location as the setting.

Sporting a red lace thong, bra and black stilettos, the playful model posed up a storm in a location that would normally be rammed. She was able to capture her desired images without people getting in her way, which would be the case if she attempted it weeks ago.





A passerby was able to spot the event.

The area is normally busy at all hours and, with its famous illuminated advertising signs, has become a tourist attraction in its own right.



