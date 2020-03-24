Man in Spain’s Mallorca Assaults His Roommate For Allowing Her Boyfriend to Come to the House During Quarantine

THE Local Police has assured that last Saturday, an incident occurred in which a man assaulted his female roommate for allowing her boyfriend to come to the apartment, despite the strict measures enforced by the State of Alarm.

Police forces reported that both woman and her partner had several different injuries. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon and a police car went to assess the situation on Manacor Street.

The assaulted couple reassured the Local Police that the boyfriend was frequently coming to the apartment to bring her food, since she is ‘recovering from a recent operation’.

According to the officers, on Saturday, the aggressor began to argue with the couple because he did not think this was a ‘good enough reason to be breaking the quarantine measures’ imposed by the State of Alarm. He then proceeded to assault them both by pushing them and hitting them in the neck and face.

The alleged aggressor has defended himself by saying that his roommate had not taken on board any of his continuous warnings about her boyfriend not following the quarantine rules as he frequently came to the house. Therefore, he explained that after his visit, the three of them began to argue and the couple attacked him by throwing themselves onto him, so he simply defended himself.

The contradictory versions of the story have been communicated to the Local Police and will be outlined in the corresponding judicial report.



