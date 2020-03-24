Man dies and Wife in Intensive Care After they Thought Fish Tanker Cleaner was the Coronavirus Cure Trump mentioned on Tv







A MAN HAS DIED AND HIS WIFE IS IN AN ICU AFTER TAKING A CHEMICAL TOUTED BY US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AS A CORONAVIRUS CURE

A Phoenix-area man has died and his wife is in critical condition after the couple, both in their 60`s, took chloroquine phosphate, an additive used to clean fish tanks that is also found in an anti-malaria medication that’s been touted by President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19.

The woman said: ‘We were afraid we were getting sick. We were getting really worried.’ She said they had been self-isolating before each taking a teaspoon of the toxic chemical with juice.

She added: ‘We saw his [Trump’s] press conference. It was on a lot, actually. Trump kept saying it was pretty much a cure.

Referring to hydroxychloroquine she said: ‘They kept saying that it was approved for other things.’

At a news conference last week, Trump falsely stated that the Food and Drug Administration had just approved the use of an anti-malaria medication called chloroquine to treat patients infected with coronavirus.





Even after the FDA chief clarified that the drug still needs to be tested for that use, Trump overstated the drug’s potential upside in containing the virus.





Remember, it is worth noting that the vast majority of people recover from the virus!!