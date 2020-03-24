Malaga’s Palacio de Ferias to be Reconditioned as a Temporary Field Hospital If Necessary, as Spain Continues to Battle the Coronavirus Crisis

Juanma Moreno, the President of the Junta de Andalucia, has assured that he is trying to make sure that Andalucia follows the advances that have been made in other communities as well as trying to avoid any possible errors.

The Andalucian Government has planned to cater for the possibility of high peaks of coronavirus cases in the region. Part of this plan includes using pop-up hospitals in large spaces such as the exhibition and conference spaces in Sevilla and Malaga. This is something that Madrid has already begun doing with the Ifema center which has provided an extra 5,000 hospital beds.

Moreno has informed that both of these exhibition centres are at their disposal “in the case that there was a need for a large hospital” as there has been in Madrid.

During an interview by the TV channel Telecino, he also explained that Andalucia was trying to make sure they kept advancing in order to stay on top of the virus by preparing for circumstances which have proven necessary in other communities such as Madrid.

Moreno has explained that, within their plans for the containment of the coronavirus in the region, they have approved measures which estimate and cater for peaks of up to 9,000 and 15,000 positive cases in the region. They are also working on hospitalising hotels by determining how close these establishments are to hospitals and what their architectural conditions are.



