Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT







According to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 00.30 GMT today), 378,741 people have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world to date.

Of that total, 260,634 are currently infected, of which 12,238 (5%) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 118,107 cases, 101,608 have recovered, however, 16,449 resulted in death from the disease.

The coronavirus pandemic is ‘accelerating’, warned The World Health Organisation’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Monday (yesterday).

As you can see from the chart below, the USA reported the most new COVID-19 cases today – around 10,152 totalling some 43,718 cases. Spain registered 6,368 more in the last 24 hours, totalling 35,136 cases. However, Italy is currently the country (after China) with the most cases (63,927), registering 4,789 new cases in the last 24 hours.







