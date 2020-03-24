INEOS to Build Hand Sanitiser Plant in UK in 10 Days & Make 1 Million Bottles a Month







INEOS, one of the world’s largest chemical producers, said on Tuesday it will build a hand sanitiser plant near Middlesbrough in 10 days, to make 1 million bottles a month to help with a European shortage.

The factory is set to supply hand sanitiser to hospitals, schools, places of work, pharmacies and supermarkets. Products for hospitals will be issued for free, the company said.

INEOS is Europe’s largest producer of the two main raw material needed for hospital grade hand sanitiser at its sites in Grangemouth, Scotland and in northern Germany and produces almost 1 million tonnes.

They have also announced that they are planning to replicate this plan in Germany.

They stated: “The company expects to concentrate on meeting the needs of front line medical and care services as well as making the ‘pocket bottle’ hand sanitisers for personal use for people across the UK and Europe.”





Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of INEOS says, “It is becoming increasingly clear that hand to mouth infection is a significant cause of Corona virus contagion and INEOS is Europe’s largest manufacturer of the core ingredient of hand sanitiser. We will build two factories in the UK and Germany in 10 days to produce very substantial supplies.”



