Hospital in Spain’s Asturias announces first birth of a baby boy to a patient with Covid-19

WHILE new cases of coronavirus continue to hit the headlines, a hospital in Asturias in northwest Spain is celebrating the birth of a healthy baby whose mother is being treated for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health of the Principality of Asturias today reported the first birth of a patient affected by Covid-19.

It was feared the baby would be born with the disease, but health bosses are delighted to confirm the baby is completely healthy.

The mother gave birth this morning to a baby boy at the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA), by Caesarean section in the 33rd week of gestation and the regional government said “mother and child are well”.