Heavy Rain is Hitting Southern Costa Blanca and Murcia Regions

STORMS have struck the Vega Baja and Mar Menor areas in a return to more traditional March weather after one of the warmest winters in recent years.

Some minor flooding was reported in San Javier and Los Alcazares, which got badly hit during September´s storms, along with further incidents in December, and in the aftermath of January´s Storm Gloria.

Wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres an hour were recorded and they caused some minor flooding on secondary roads in the Vega Baja.

The picture was not so good around the Mar Menor communities, with dozens of roads being closed across the Murcia region.

Localised flooding occurred in the Los Alcazares municipality, where residents were told to go to the top floor of their properties on the Bahia Bella urbanisation.





Further north in the Vega Baja, the heavy rain didn´t cause any major problems

Regular flooding blackspots like Avenida Cortes Valencianas in Torrevieja were unaffected, whilst the floodwater collectors did their job next to the CV-90 highway, which normally sees overflows at places like the San Luis roundabout.



