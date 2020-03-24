First hotel turned into hospital for coronavirus patients in Spain’s Mallorca







THE emblematic Melia Palma Bay has become the first tourist establishment in the Balearic Islands to be turned into a hospital as part of the efforts to cope with the coronavirus health crisis.

A team from the Infanteria Palma 47 army regiment has since yesterday been helping to move beds and furniture from the rooms of the hotel adjoining the Palma Congress Palace to areas set up to take in Covid-19 cases, like cafes, kitchens and dining halls. In all 250 rooms are being prepared.

The aim is to prevent a possible saturation of hospitals like the Son Espases and Son Llatzer, leaving them to deal with serious cases.

Balearic Island President Francina Armengol explained on Monday that the hotel will not be used immediately as it is not necessary. The aim, she said, is to plan for future needs and be prepared.

Armengol also reported that the island administration has a list of the hotels which the chains have put at its disposition.





There are also plans to set up some tourist accommodation to cover “social demands” for vulnerable groups, the homeless and gender-based violence victims.



