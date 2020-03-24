Emergency food programme for vulnerable on the Costa Blanca introduces extra safety precautions

LA NUCIA has reinforced its ‘State of Alarm’ Food Programme for the vulnerable in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

As of today, the Council has introduced new measures, including introducing a ‘half hour appointment service’ for beneficiaries at El Clavari Social Centre so that there are no queues, and leaving food packages at the entrance of buildings to avoid human contact.

A spokesperson said people will receive the food parcels as usual, but in a staggered way to “avoid as much as possible the interraction with other people”.

La Nucia’s Food Programme delivers food and non-perishable goods to the most vulnerable and needy so that those who need it most do not go without.

The coronavirus crisis has led to an increase in inquiries about the service and who can benefit from it. The Council said the first step to receiving support is to call the Department of Social Welfare on 966 897 330, between 9 am to 2 pm. A social worker will analyse the case and explain what to do next.

“The idea is to analyse each case in depth so that those who need it most receive help, and to determine whether it is a one-off situation or for a period of time,” said Councillor Beatriz Perez-Hickman, adding: “This week we have received several donations of food and fresh produce from different companies in La Nucia and the region. We greatly appreciate their solidarity in these times.”



