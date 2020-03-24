Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes Donate ICU Units worth over a Million Euros to Portuguese Hospitals tackling the Coronavirus

CHRISTIANO RONALDO AND JIRGE MENDES HAVE VERY GENEROUSLY DONATED OVER ONE MILLION EUROS TO PURCHASE ENOUGH VENTILATORS AND EQUIPMENT FOR THREE COMPLETE INTENSIVE CARE WARDS TO THREE HOSPITALS IN PORTUGAL

The hospitals are situated in Lisbon and Porto and were both quick in showering both men with praise at a time when resources are scarce and more and more patients are being admitted with the coronavirus that need special care.

The Portugal captain and Mendes have been in contact with the hospitals already and are planning to equip two wards in Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon and one in Santo Antonio in Porto, wards in Santa Maria will come with 10 beds and ventilators while the wing in Santo Antonio will have 15 beds and ventilators.

The chairman of the Santa Maria board of directors has confirmed the donation saying: “We were contacted by Jorge Mendes, who volunteered with Cristiano Ronaldo to finance two intensive care units for critical patients suffering from Covid-19.

‘There are fans, monitors, infusion pumps, beds … all the equipment that constitutes an intensive care unit equipped to provide care to a Covid-19 patient.’





Mr Mendes also provided 1,000 masks and 200,000 protective gowns to the Sao Joao hospital in Porto last week and has also ordered eight further ventilators that will be distributed to hospitals across the country.





