Couple cuffed for squatting and theft in Spain’s Mallorca

NATIONAL Police arrested a couple on Sunday night for squatting in a property in Palma and robbing another home in the same building.

The 32-year old man and 28-year woman are suspected of taking advantage of the owner having left on Saturday to look after a family member who requires care to get into her home in the Foners district and change the lock, Spanish press reported.

When the owner got back on Sunday night and discovered they were inside the pair reportedly assaulted her.

According to Spanish press the pair had taken several items from the property, among them a fridge and a sofa. Police also found they had forced their way into another apartment and taken a TV, video console and cash.



