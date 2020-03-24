Costa Blanca residents show support for the “real heroes” in the war against coronavirus

RESIDENTS of El Campello have shown their appreciation to the “real heroes” in the fight against coronavirus by hanging banners of support to “show they are not alone”.

This is the latest act of solidarity in the town, in gratitude to all personnel in health and research, food and transport, cleaning and maintenance and the emergency and security services.

Their latest tribute to the ‘heroes’ has seen residents making and hanging banners of encouragement and solidarity so that those “who are directly confronting this implacable enemy, know that they are not alone and that they have all the support of the neighbourhood”.

A spokesperson said: “(We want to thank) people who offer to help Civil Protection and Social Welfare, local businesses who donate sanitary material and food, and even a neighbour who has offered his tractor to support the tasks of cleaning and disinfecting the streets of El Campello.

“In addition, every night the residents of our municipality add to the warmth that all of Spain offers through their applause for the heroes of the COVID-19.”



