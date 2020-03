A man suffered chest and back injuries when he was hit by a lorry on an industrial estate in the San Isidro municipality.

The 42-year-old victim was taken by ambulance from La Grenadina to the Vega Baja Hospital in Orihuela.

La Grenadina is one of the biggest industrial estates in the south of Alicante Province, and is home to a major food distribution warehouse for the Mercadona supermarket chain.