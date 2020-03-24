Costa Blanca Hospital Launching “Thank You” Website

PEOPLE are being encouraged to send messages to Covid-19 patients and health care teams at Torrevieja Hospital via a specially-created website.

The hospital operator, Ribera Salud, has created the portal called “Tus Palabras son Nuestra Feurza”, which translates as “Your Words are Our Strength”.

-- Advertisement --



Anybody can send messages of praise and encouragement to inspire and motivate everybody in the hospital during the crisis.

The site also features pictures and reports of the work carried out by the medical staff.

Ribera Salud say that they have received dozens of messages of support over the last few days, and that prompted them to launch the website.





A spokesman said:- “This website is the most direct and easiest way for people to pass on their appreciation to everybody in the hospital. There has been great solidarity between the community that we serve and our health workers”.

The website can be accessed via https://rsc.riberasalud.com/



