A GYM owner in Alicante has been arrested this morning for opening up during the coronavirus lockdown and operating with the shutters down.

Just before 9am, Alicante Local Police received a call to say the sports facility was still being used, with members using “a previously agreed code” to get in.

Officers arrested the Spanish owner for “crimes of resistance and disobedience to the Royal Decree of the State of Alarm”, and temporarily shut down the business.

-- Advertisement --