Costa Blanca City is Paying for Thousands of Free Meals for the Needy

TORREVIEJA Council has agreed to spend €70,000 for at least two months on daily meals for poverty-stricken residents.

The city’s mayor, Eduardo Dolon, signed an urgent decree authorising the money, after the local charity food provider, Alimentos Solidarios, said that demand had spiked up by over 30 per cent.

Torrevieja’s El Huertano restaurant has the contract to provide the meals, which will either be delivered directly to homes, or can be picked up from the Alimentos Solidarios headquarters in the San Roque area of the city.

Approximately 300 people will benefit, though users will have to be vetted by Torrevieja social services to make sure that they qualify.



