Costa Almeria council online initiative to keep minds busy during coronavirus crisis lockdown

OLULA del Rio council has come up with a social media initiative to keep minds active and stave off boredom during the weeks of enforced confinement at home under the coronavirus crisis lockdown.

The ‘A Olula no hay quien la pare‘ (No one can stop Olula) idea offers a different cultural, sporting or musical shared activity for all the family every evening at 7pm via the local authority’s Facebook or Instagram platforms thanks to the collaboration of local residents and collectives.

Yesterday creative types could take a masterclass in painting with local artist Odu Carmona.

Today, Tuesday, there is a sports session with a fitness expert from an Olula gym.

Tomorrow evening there will be poetry, Thursday it’s dance and on Friday night there will be a session with DJ Pachanga.





The music continues over the weekend with a Juan Ignacio Lopez acoustic concert on Saturday and a performance by young local artists Merche Fernandez and JAP on Sunday evening.

“These are difficult days, and the council is making a great effort in regard to cleaning and caring for the most vulnerable, but we also have to support the families who are at home complying with and joining the fight against Covid-19”, commented Olula Sports councillor Francisco Bellido.





“This is a way of staying connected via social media and showing that our town does not stop for anyone.”

As well as for the different activities every evening, the council is also using social media to inform people about other suggestions for keeping busy, such as virtual museum tours.

“It is our way of collaborating so these hours at home are more entertaining and fun: leisure in the house while we have to comply with the measures stipulated by the Government decree”, Bellido continued.

The councillor also thanked Olula residents for their “exemplary behaviour at these difficult times”, adding, “I am sure that in this way we will overcome it sooner rather than later.”