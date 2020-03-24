Costa Almeria community doing its bit to help in the fight against coronavirus crisis in Spain

THE local community in Cuevas del Almanzora has been doing its bit in the fight against the coronavirus.

Businesses, residents and the council have been using their knowledge and resources to provide professionals working on the Covid-19 frontline with screens, masks, protection suits and face masks, as well as cleaning and disinfection materials.

A number of local people have been using their 3-D printers to produce face protection visors using materials provided by the local authority and different companies.

On Monday 10 of the visors were delivered to the Cuevas health centre, with plans to make nearly 100 for use by medical professionals in the Almeria North health district, old age residence staff, Local Police officers and members of Civil Protection.

Meanwhile companies have been offering their vehicles for carrying out the cleaning and disinfection of streets, or have donated materials for producing personal protection equipment, and individuals have been donating face masks made by locals and suits, or offering to help those unable to leave their homes to buy food or medication.





Cuevas council issued its gratitude to all the volunteers, companies and individuals helping out how they can in the battle to defeat the silent Covid-19 enemy and to keep those working in public services safe, and to citizens for their responsible behaviour in respecting the measures imposed to stop the virus.

The local authority also expressed its gratitude to health professionals, Local Police, Guardia Civil, Civil Protection, “and all those people who continue going out to work because their jobs are essential for defeating the virus while the rest of the citizens support this battle by staying at home.”



