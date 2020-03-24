Coronavirus: Patients in the UK are being asked if they would rather die at home or in hospital

A doctor is begging the public to stay inside after being forced to ask coronavirus patients whether they’d prefer to die in hospital or at home.

Dr Katie Sanderson, 32, has confirmed that Covid-19 is progressing ‘incredibly rapidly’ across the country, saying A&E has been ‘completely transformed’ with large numbers of patients.

The medic, who broke down in tears in her work toilets after seeing the public ignore social distancing rules, says anyone who does not take coronavirus seriously is ‘condemning someone to potentially dying with a nurse they don’t know’.

Speaking to Radio 4, she said: ‘Last week our A&E completely transformed and is now seeing large numbers of patients coming in every day.

‘I’m having conversations with patients and families of patients asking if they want to die in hospital, where we’re not allowed to have visitors, or if they want to die at home. ‘They’re conversations that last week I cannot have imagined having.’







