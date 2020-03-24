Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg in self-isolation at home with her father over fears both might have the Coronavirus

GREAT THUNDBERG AND HER FATHER, ACTOR SVANTE THUDBERG, HAVE PUT THEMSELVES IN SELF-ISOLATION FEARING THEY BOTH MIGHT HAVE CONTRACTED THE CORONAVIRUS

Greta says she and her father appear to have been infected by the coronavirus, the climate change campaigner said they had both experienced some symptoms of covid-19 after a recent train tour of Europe together.

The pair were travelling before restrictions were imposed in several countries, however, she stresses that neither of them have actually been tested for the virus, as Sweden is only testing people with the most severe symptoms and those in at-risk groups.

“I came home from central Europe and then I isolated myself from the beginning, because I thought I might as well as I’ve been on trains and so I don’t want to put anyone else at risk. But I started feeling some symptoms after a few days. At the same time my father was feeling much more intense symptoms.” The 17-year old said that she wanted to tell people how easy it was to transmit the disease without knowing you had it. Researchers have found many cases globally have been asymptomatic.

As of March 24Th 2020, Sweden has 2,286 cases of the coronavirus with 36 Deaths and 16 recoveries.

