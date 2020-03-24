Centralised health care as two Costa Blanca clinics merge

ALBIR Health Centre will close to the public from tomorrow (Wednesday, March 25).

The nearby clinic at Alfaz del Pi will remain open and take on the health services, centralising the primary care of the municipality.

Councillor Marisa Cortés said that consultations will remain suspended until ‘State of Alarm’ measures are lifted, with agreed exceptions.

-- Advertisement --

She added that the Consellería de Sanidad recommends avoiding going to the Health Centre unless you not need immediate medical attention, and if you are in any doubt, call: 966 870 080 or 966 870 082.

Tomorrow morning, the Albir Health Centre will be cleaned, disinfected and remain closed until further notice.

Cortés urged people not be concerned, adding: “We are prepared for this and will ensure we are fully equipped.”



