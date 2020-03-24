‘Cabin fever’ helpline on the Costa Blanca to help cope with prolonged confinement

A HELPLINE to cope with cabin fever and other psychological issues which may arise during long periods in confinement is now available to the people of Calpe on the Costa Blanca.

The town hall today launched the new psychological support service via telephone and Skype.

To be eligible, members of the public must make an appointment in advance, and after an assessment, ‘intervention’ will take place in 30-minute sessions, ‘preferably via Skype, as it allows for more direct contact with the users.’

Rebeca Merchán, the councillor responsible for the service, said: “Psychological problems arising from confinement begin to arise within the first week when we become aware of the situation we are experiencing. We want to help all the people who are alone, especially the older residents.”

The service will run from 9am to 1pm, Monday to Friday. To make an appointment, call 663 212 521.



