BREAKING NEWS: UK Records Biggest Daily Rise In Coronavirus Death, 82, Bringing The Total Number to 422

Despite the three-week lockdown that has just been imposed by Boris Johnson’s government, the number of coronavirus deaths is quickly escalating. In just one day 87 people in the UK have died, taking the total number to 422.

83 of these deaths happened in England, two in Scotland, one in Wales, and one in Northern Ireland.

The number of known and confirmed coronavirus cases is currently 8,077.

To avoid the spread of this virus, Boris Johnson has advised Britons to quarantine and stay at home. Shops which sell non-essential goods have been told to close as well as public spaces such as places of worship or libraries.