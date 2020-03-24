BREAKING NEWS: Italy’s COVID-19 death toll climbs again to 743 in 24 hours, reversing two-day declines

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Italy has soared again to 743 in the last 24 hours, totalling 6,820 deaths to date, according the country’s Civil Protection Agency. This jump has reversed the declining trend in fatalities seen over the last two days. Yesterday around 602 deaths from the disease were registered, and 650 on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has also soared to 69,179 compared to 63,927 cases the day before, with around 3,396 people now in critical condition, in intensive care.

The northern region of Lombardy remains the worst hit area of the country, now accounting for 30,703 of all coronavirus cases and 4,178 deaths, compared to 28,761 cases and 3,776 deaths registered up until yesterday.